MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $118,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In related news, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,446.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,487. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

