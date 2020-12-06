Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

