Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Malibu Boats worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 53.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 87,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MBUU stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

