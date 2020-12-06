Mallard Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

Mallard Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MACUU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 7th. Mallard Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mallard Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Mallard Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Mallard Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

