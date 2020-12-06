Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $42.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $293,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,574 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

