Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $15.47 on Friday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,547.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,550,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,716 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,328,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.