MediaAlpha, Inc.’s (NYSE:MAX) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

MediaAlpha’s (NYSE:MAX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 7th. MediaAlpha had issued 9,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During MediaAlpha’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $38.16 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

