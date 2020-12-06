Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of MBWM opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $416.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

