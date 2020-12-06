Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.05% of Mercury General worth $92,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 57,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MCY opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

