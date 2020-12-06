Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

