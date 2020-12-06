Michael Scott Sells 176,726 Shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Stock

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58).

LON VCP opened at GBX 606 ($7.92) on Friday. Victoria plc has a 12 month low of GBX 136.16 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 491.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £708.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.97.

Victoria plc (VCP.L) Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

