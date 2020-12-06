Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.48

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 221988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.04 million and a PE ratio of -35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10.

In other Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) news, Director Peter Martin Blecher purchased 129,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$46,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 744,707 shares in the company, valued at C$268,094.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,636.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

