Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) rose 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 255,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 229,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

MG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. Analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

