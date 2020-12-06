Mizuho Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.04.

CRWD stock opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $168.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $203,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,316,246. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

