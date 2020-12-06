Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.19

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 6651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several brokerages have commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $619.91 million, a P/E ratio of -110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 260,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 477,159 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 95.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 239,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

