Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.28

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,192. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,779,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after buying an additional 422,421 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after buying an additional 300,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,525,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

