Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOMO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Momo stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Momo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Momo in the third quarter valued at $104,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,326 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,510,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,842,000 after purchasing an additional 726,826 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 3,880.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

