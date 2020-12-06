Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

