Morgan Stanley Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $91.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $88.43 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

