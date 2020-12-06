Morgan Stanley Increases Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $64.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Donaldson stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $72,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

