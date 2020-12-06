Morgan Stanley Lowers Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

