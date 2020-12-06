Morgan Stanley Upgrades Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) to “Overweight”

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $40.10 on Friday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

