National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61).

