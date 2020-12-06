National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.94.

NA opened at C$71.84 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$75.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.56. The stock has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

