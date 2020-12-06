National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CSFB upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.94.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$71.84 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$75.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

