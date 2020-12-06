National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.94.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock opened at C$71.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.56. The stock has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$75.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

