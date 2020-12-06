National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $32.17 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Bankshares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

