Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $50.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

COHU opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,686 shares of company stock worth $2,549,526. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

