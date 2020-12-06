NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of NETGEAR worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NTGR opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $53,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,592 shares of company stock worth $3,049,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

