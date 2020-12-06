New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of New Relic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of New Relic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 81,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $74.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

