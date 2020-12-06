New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.38 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

