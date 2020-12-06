Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,997 shares in the company, valued at $16,511,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $129,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,935.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,937. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $262,033,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $101,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

