Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Shares of Noah stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.36. Noah has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $40.18.

Noah declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 94.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 436,518 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Noah by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Noah by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

