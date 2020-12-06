Noah (NYSE:NOAH) versus Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Financial Comparison

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Noah alerts:

Noah has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noah and Westwood Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $253.09 million 7.99 $119.10 million $2.41 13.70 Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.35 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 30.64% 13.41% 11.05% Westwood Holdings Group 3.08% 2.85% 2.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Noah and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Noah beats Westwood Holdings Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.