Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) versus ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) Critical Comparison

ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ScripsAmerica and Nu Skin Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 1.11 $173.55 million $3.10 16.98

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than ScripsAmerica.

Risk and Volatility

ScripsAmerica has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ScripsAmerica and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScripsAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 4 3 0 2.43

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than ScripsAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares ScripsAmerica and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 6.54% 19.21% 8.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats ScripsAmerica on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScripsAmerica

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

