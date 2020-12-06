Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000.

Shares of JPC opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

