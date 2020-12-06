Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OMP opened at $12.90 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $436.16 million, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

