Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.83.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

