Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.32.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

