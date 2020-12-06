Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORA. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €10.55 ($12.41) on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.04.

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

