OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

OSI Systems stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,478 shares of company stock worth $3,260,252. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 237.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.