Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$21.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.43.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$14.22 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

