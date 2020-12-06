Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) (LON:OMG) Insider Buys £24,999.30 in Stock

Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) (LON:OMG) insider Roger Parry acquired 27,777 shares of Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.30 ($32,661.75).

Shares of OMG stock opened at GBX 99.95 ($1.31) on Friday. Oxford Metrics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.40 ($1.66). The stock has a market cap of £125.67 million and a PE ratio of 41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Oxford Metrics plc (OMG.L) Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

