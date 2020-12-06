Park National Co. (NASDAQ:PRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Park National Co. (NASDAQ:PRK) will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $2.76. Park National reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park National.

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRK. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. Park National has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $109.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

