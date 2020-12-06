Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.61 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 33.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 789,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 579,445 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,091,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.