Paul Le Page Purchases 35,000 Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) insider Paul Le Page purchased 35,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

Shares of LON BSIF opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £474.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.33. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.60 ($2.23).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

