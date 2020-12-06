People Co. (PEO.V) (PEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect People Co. (PEO.V) to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

CVE PEO opened at C$11.55 on Friday. People Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$829.04 million and a PE ratio of 217.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

People Co. (PEO.V) Company Profile

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

