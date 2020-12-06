Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday.

PFGC stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,414. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $147,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

