Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €165.90 ($195.18).

Shares of RI opened at €157.75 ($185.59) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €150.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.39.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

