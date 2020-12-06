Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.42) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE:PHR opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,478 shares of company stock worth $1,334,408. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.